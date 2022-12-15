CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is getting closer to unveiling its newest expansion to one of its concourses.

A total of $110 million is going towards the project that will more than double the capacity of Concourse A. This is just part of a much larger expansion program called ‘Elevate,’ which the airport says is the “largest capital expansion program for a small-hub airport in the United States.”

News 8 got a behind-the-scenes peek at the latest developments in the construction. Two more additional projects will be coming to the airport as part of a larger $500 million expansion. The second part will include an additional federal inspection station for international screening and the third phase will relocate the air traffic control tower.

Sneak peek of the Ford Airport expansion:

Construction is already coming together for the first phase of renovations at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. (Dec. 15, 2022)

The new terminal is set to debut in June of 2023, with the remaining coming the following year, and will add around 100,000 extra square feet to the airport. Delays have kept the project from being complete after construction was scheduled to begin in 2020.

“What comes with the concourse expansion is a hold room of the future with modern and (a) variety of furniture seating throughout the space, bringing concessions closer to you as you wait in the hold room. Featuring three of the local West Michigan furniture manufacturers,” Casey Ries, the director of engineering and planning said.

Several West Michigan companies have joined in on the project in hopes to help raise the local economy up. One such company, Bazen Electric, is just one of the contractors apart of the construction.

“Just that sense that you’re doing something for the greater community is what everybody is all about and it’s a very unique job,” project manager for Bazen Jim VanBeek said.

Several local artists are expected to have their work on display in the concourse’s terrazzo flooring and ceiling fixtures.

The new expanded concourse will also include additional food options and an executive lounge that will be used by multiple airlines. Once the new addition is completed, there will be renovations coming to the older part of the terminal.