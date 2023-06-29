ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Some major renovations are bringing a new look and modern workspaces to Amway’s World Headquarters in Ada.

The company started the renovations at the headquarters on Fulton Street near Headley Street two years ago as it came out of the pandemic.

“We decided to embark on this transformation about two years ago when we started thinking more about our future post-COVID,” Brian Kraus, the chief supply chain officer for Amway, said. “We wanted a place where employees had a modern experience, they could come collaborate together and provide great solutions to our business owners around the world. But we also wanted to demonstrate that we’re investing long-term in our future.”

Crews work to renovate office space in Amway’s World Headquarters in Ada. (June 28, 2023)

The first major phase of the project is redoing what will be a central hub between the three main corridors in the building. Crews tore out part of the floor of the two-story office space and removed the south face of the building, extending area by a few feet.

Amway added glass exterior walls to get more daylight in and allow for views of the village of Ada. A giant staircase sits in the middle of the space, connecting the two floors.

Eventually, plants will be added to a giant planter underneath the stairs. Plants will be found throughout the space, like a planter in a bench and along a railing.

Plants will be found in planters throughout the space, including in a bench and railing. (June 28, 2023)

Those involved with the project say they want the space to have a vibrant, modern and collaborative feel.

“This is meant to be a place where people from all different pieces of the company, all different functions can come together, have some really nice amenities, but really work collaboratively to find solutions to problems that exist in our business,” Kraus said. “…We believe this will be a place where people can really come and make a big difference for our business.”

Kraus said it will have more of a “student union” vibe compared to a traditional office space, with amenities like a coffee bar and digital wall that will provide corporate communications for employees and tour information as Amway business owners check out the building.

A digital wall will provide corporate communications and your information. (June 28, 2023)

“We’ve worked with a lot of our local, well-known suppliers here in West Michigan to create the best opportunity and best environment for our employees,” Kraus said.

Each room will be unique, with everything from lounge furniture to conference table spaces and quiet working spaces. Technology in some of the conference rooms will help employees work with remote colleagues.

Crews work to renovate office space in Amway’s World Headquarters in Ada. (June 28, 2023)

Crews work to renovate office space in Amway’s World Headquarters in Ada. (June 28, 2023)

Crews work to renovate office space in Amway’s World Headquarters in Ada. (June 28, 2023)

Crews work to renovate office space in Amway’s World Headquarters in Ada. (June 28, 2023)

Crews work to renovate office space in Amway’s World Headquarters in Ada. (June 28, 2023)

Once completed, the area will also be a space that can host small events. Amway is set to unveil the space to employees around Labor Day.

“When they see it, I think they’re going to be blown away,” Kraus said. “I’m personally excited for our reveal to see the excitement and energy that this creates in our employees.”

Crews work to renovate the lobby of Amway’s World Headquarters in Ada. (June 28, 2023) Crews work to renovate the lobby of Amway’s World Headquarters in Ada. (June 28, 2023)

Amway also recently started major renovations in its lobby, tearing the space down to rebuild it. The space will be a two-story open atrium that will serve as the “central heartbeat” of the world headquarters, those involved in the project said.

Watch: Time lapse provided by Amway shows crews tearing down the lobby.

Like the new office space, the lobby will have lots of glass to allow for natural light. It will offer some outdoor seating connected with the company’s cafeteria and will have a new board room and meeting spaces.

That phase of the renovations is expected to be done by the end of 2024.

Renderings of the new lobby at Amway’s World Headquarters in Ada. (Courtesy Amway)

Renderings of the new lobby at Amway’s World Headquarters in Ada. (Courtesy Amway)

Renderings of the new lobby at Amway’s World Headquarters in Ada. (Courtesy Amway)

Kraus said he is proud of his team and how far the project has come along.

“This is … very complex, lot of literally moving pieces and parts. We’re renovating active parts of our campus where people have historically been working. We have to displace them, move them over here and work through a major construction process,” he said. “I’m proud of how our team has delivered the project and I am just enormously proud on how it’s looking.”

He said the project shows Amway is investing in West Michigan.

“This is just another signal to the community that Amway’s here to stay long term,” he said.