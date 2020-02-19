Bear Down Logistics closing Walker facility

A screenshot of a WARN notice that Bear Down Logistics in Walker is closing.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Bear Down Logistics is closing its Walker East facility, leaving 110 employees without a job.

All employees will lose their jobs when the facility in Walker closes on April 13. All employees have been notified, according to a notice sent to the state.

The Illinois-based company operates a fleet of vans that deliver packages for Amazon. Last week, Bloomberg News reported the online retailer was cutting ties with Bear Down Logistics nationwide because it wasn’t meeting standards.

The facility off Walkent Drive is expected to be closed permanently.