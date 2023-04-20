GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Animal Shelter has received a $90,000 donation from a woman who had a love of animals.

The Marie B. Schipper Trust officially donated the money Thursday morning, Kent County said in a release. The county believes it is the biggest donation ever given to the animal shelter.

Marie Schipper died in 2021 at 85 years old. She grew up on a Newaygo County farm with six siblings, and had many cats and dogs throughout her life.

“I am sure my aunt is beaming in heaven looking down and seeing what is going on,” her niece and executor of the estate, Sheryl Schipper, said in the release.

“I know that my aunt would be very happy to know that part of her legacy will be used to care for animals,” she said. “She had so many cats and dogs throughout her years and they all brought her great joy.”

Maire Schipper poses with a cat. (Courtesy Sheryl Schipper via Kent County) Maire Schipper poses with a dog as a young child. (Courtesy Sheryl Schipper via Kent County)

Her niece said Marie Schipper was a “really good person who loved animals and wanted to help all of them.” She worked as an executive secretary for multiple West Michigan companies and enjoyed reading and music.

Just under $50,000 of the donation will be used to build a large, natural enclosure for dogs at the Kent County Animal Shelter. It will give the dogs enrichment and exercise, the shelter said.

Around $26,000 will be used to replace an X-ray machine that is more than two decades old. The rest of the donation will be kept for animal emergency care.

“It is humbling to think that someone was so impressed by our operation and mission that they would make this gift as one of their last acts,” Kent County Animal Shelter Director Angela Hollinshead said in the release. “We consider it an honor and our duty to carry on the work that Marie considered so important to our community.”