GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Online purchase scams remain the top scam in West Michigan for the third year in a row, according to the Better Business Bureau.

More than half the scams reported to the BBB in West Michigan through its online tracker stemmed from social media posts, BBB spokesperson Katie Grevious, said.

“We’re lying in bed mindlessly scrolling. This is where we live our lives. This is where we shop,” she said. “We always go online rather than hitting the busy streets, the busy stores, and scammers know that. They know where we are so they’re targeting us and they’re catering those different posts to attract us.”

Phishing, online purchases and fake employment opportunities round out the top three most-reported scams last year.

To ensure you or your loved one don’t repeat history, Grevious said you should always purchase from the direct website itself; don’t trust social media post to link you to a legitimate URL.

“They use flashy phots and they use similar sounding names so they look legitimate or they sound familiar, which sparks that comfort in us to click that link and to buy something,” Grevious said. “But unfortunately, we’re either being directed to a look-alike site or a fake site or it’s just not who they say they are.”

She advised people to be wary of unsolicited texts.

“We’ve all received that text message that there was a shipping delay and we need to pay an extra 30 cents to get our package delivered and to click on a link,” she said. “And it’s just an easy way for scammers to click on these links that are not legitimate sites, enter that personal information… It’s just meant to take your money and then you’re out again.”

She said consumers should purchase items using a credit card, which can offer an extra layer of protection.

Additionally, you should never give out you banking information or Social Security number via the phone. Instead, meet with any purported employment recruiters at the place of employment prior to exchanging any personal information.