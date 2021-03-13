Veteran: ‘So grateful’ for VA’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at DeltaPlex

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek VA Medical Center partnered with the DeltaPlex Arena Saturday to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to West Michigan’s veterans.

The clinic ran from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and was open to all veterans enrolled in the VA’s healthcare program, while supplies lasted. As of about 10:30 a.m., organizers had administered about a third of the 1,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.

Enrolled veterans (who get their healthcare through the VA) have been getting vaccinated @DeltaPlexArena since 9am. About 330/1000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been distributed at this point. To get enrolled, you’re asked to bring your DD214. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/XSVOMAAR8B — John Domol (@JohnnyDomol) March 13, 2021

“The support for Veterans in Kent County is evident,” said Brian Pegouske, public affairs officer for the Battle Creek VA Medical Center. “We are honored and thankful for the great support in planning this event.”

“I’m just so grateful and I appreciate that they’re really taking care of our veterans, because the ultimate sacrifice they paid… that’s the least we can do,” said Belinda Coronado, a veteran of the Army National Guard.

No appointment was needed. Since the Johnson & Johnson shot is a one-dose vaccine, veterans vaccinated at Saturday’s clinic will not need to return for a second appointment.

Veterans can get updated information on mobile clinics, walk-in clinics, and how to schedule appointments for VA clinics here: https://www.battlecreek.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp.