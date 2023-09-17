CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt when a barn caught fire Sunday morning in Caledonia Township.
Around 7 a.m., crews from the Caledonia Fire Department, Cascade Fire Department and Dutton Fire Department were sent to Patterson Avenue SE near 100th Street SE for a barn fire.
Kent County Dispatch said that the barn was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. The fire has since been extinguished.
A News 8 crew at the scene reports seeing a vehicle damaged from the fire, damage to the siding of a nearby home and rubble on the ground.
No one was hurt in the fire.
Fire crews at the scene said the barn was a total loss.
It’s unclear what caused the fire.
The fire remains under investigation.