CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt when a barn caught fire Sunday morning in Caledonia Township.

Around 7 a.m., crews from the Caledonia Fire Department, Cascade Fire Department and Dutton Fire Department were sent to Patterson Avenue SE near 100th Street SE for a barn fire.

Kent County Dispatch said that the barn was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. The fire has since been extinguished.

A News 8 crew at the scene reports seeing a vehicle damaged from the fire, damage to the siding of a nearby home and rubble on the ground.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Fire crews at the scene said the barn was a total loss.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.