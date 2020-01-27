Bankruptcy rebound: Olga’s Fresh Grilles opening in W. MI

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Five years after declaring bankruptcy and shuttering some of its restaurants, Olga’s Kitchen is expanding in West Michigan under a different dining concept.

TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is opening an Olga’s Kitchen Fresh Grille along bustling Alpine Avenue NW, just north of 4 Mile Road NW in Comstock Park, with plans for two to three more locations in West Michigan.

The restaurant owners are hoping to cash in on growing demand for “fast- casual” dining, like what Panera and Noodles & Company provide. In a news release, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants Executive Chairman Mark Schostak says customers are looking for “fast and convenient dining options to fit their busy lifestyles.”

Founded in Birmingham, Michigan, Olga’s Kitchen declared bankruptcy in 2015 before TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants bought the business. The Olga’s Kitchen in RiverTown Crossings mall was among locations that closed.

The new restaurant at 4053 Alpine Ave. NW is the second of its kind in Michigan. It will offer a limited menu of Olga’s Kitchen favorites, including the Original Olga, Olga Salad and Olga’s Snackers with a focus on fresh ingredients, according to the company.

A spokesperson for TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants says the company expects to hire 30-40 people for the new restaurant in March or April. Olga’s Kitchen Fresh Grille is slated to open on Alpine Avenue in spring.