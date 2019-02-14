Credit union robbed in Wyoming; 1 suspect sought

Wyoming Department of Public Safety/WOOD A surveillance photo of the suspect in a robbery at the Lake Michigan Credit Union at 2326 44th St. in Wyoming and a photo of the scene on Feb. 14, 2019. (Surveillance photo courtesy: Wyoming Department of Public Safety)

Wyoming Department of Public Safety/WOOD A surveillance photo of the suspect in a robbery at the Lake Michigan Credit Union at 2326 44th St. in Wyoming and a photo of the scene on Feb. 14, 2019. (Surveillance photo courtesy: Wyoming Department of Public Safety)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for the suspect in a robbery at a Lake Michigan Credit Union in Wyoming.

The robbery happened around 9:40 a.m. at the branch located at 2326 44th St. SW, between Ivanrest Ave. SW and Byron Center Ave. SW.

Wyoming police told 24 Hour News 8 the suspect implied a weapon, but did not show it. He got away with an unknown amount of cash and was last seen running north across 44th Street.

The suspect was wearing a black ski mask, black clothes and yellow ski sunglasses and is between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall. Witnesses said he had a deep voice.

No one was injuried in the robbery.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 866.774.2345.

Check back with woodtv.com for updates.