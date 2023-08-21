GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As kids and parents start the new school year, it’s good to be both mentally and emotionally prepared for it all.

Katrina Newman, a behavioral analyst with Wedgwood Christian Services, shared some ways for parents and kids to get ready for the new school year.

Newman said there’s some homework parents can do to prepare their kids for a new year, including making sure they are aware of parking lot guidelines and practicing the routines of going to bed and getting up in the morning at new times.

If the school allows, parents can also help kids get more comfortable by bringing them to school ahead of time and letting them meet their new teacher. You can find the list of back-to-school tips on the Wedgwood Christian Services website.