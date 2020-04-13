Back to school: GPS moves to online learning this week

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s back to school for some students across West Michigan, but things will feel much different with physical buildings all still closed, students now begin the transition to virtual classrooms.

Online learning begins Monday for Grandville Public Schools. They say their method will rely heavily on various Google applications.

Whether it be emailed. Google Meet, Google Hangout or Google Voice, students at GPS need to be connected come Monday evening.

In a letter to parents, GPS Superintendent Leadriane Roby said people should use this time to ensure they have internet access and connectivity to the different sites they will expect their students to use.

If they don’t, GPS says they will work with households to help them set up.

Students in Pre-K through second grade will use the site, Seesaw. A student driven digital portfolio which also allows for simple communication between teachers, parents and students.

Grades three through 12 will use Google Classroom.

Teachers within the district will send out their lesson plans and resources over these platforms as well. They say the first round of lessons will be sent to students Tuesday night.

Every week following, students will get their materials on Sunday nights.

All grades will use email, Google Meet, Hangout and Google Voice for most other communications between students, parents and staff.

News 8 learned that Grand Rapids Public School starts virtual classes on April 27.