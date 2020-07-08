B-93 Birthday Bash Rescheduled to June 2021

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual B-93 Birthday Bash at Fifth Third Ballpark has been rescheduled to June 2021, event organizers announced Wednesday.

The event was originally rescheduled for August of this year.

In a news release, B-93.7 says “the health and welfare of our visitors, vendors and staff is our priority.” It also says with the pandemic and mandates in Michigan, it needed to reschedule the event.

If you purchased tickets for the event for the original June 20, 2020, or the rescheduled August 29, 2020, dates, they will still be good for the 2021 show.

