B-93 Birthday Bash postponed until 2022

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual B-93 Birthday Bash has been postponed until 2022.

This year’s event at Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark was originally scheduled for June 20 then rescheduled for Aug. 29 and then postponed until 2022.

Anyone who purchased tickets for either date will get a refund on their purchase. Those who paid by credit will be refunded back to the card they purchased the tickets. More refund information can be found online.

Organizers said they will release information on the show date and line-up soon.