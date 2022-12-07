WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — An automation solutions company is expanding in Walker, bringing up to 50 jobs to the area.

Axis Automation, which designs and builds equipment specializing in robotics, assembly, joining, conveyance and vision applications for many industries, will be leasing a second facility in Walker. This comes after the company reports experiencing recent growth from new customers and markets. The addition is expected to bring 50 high-tech STEM jobs to the area in the next few years.

The state provided Axis Automation with a $500,000 grant through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

MEDC has a goal of growing advanced manufacturing and technology industries in the state, as well as getting 50% of Michigan’s small and midsized manufacturers to adopt Industry 4.0 technologies by 2025. Funding Axis Automation’s expansion helps achieve that goal, according to the state.

Axis Automation started in Walker in 2015, and Mayor Gary Carey Jr. said the new expansion will be a valued addition to the city.

“We are excited that Axis Automation has chosen to expand their operations in Walker. Just as their automation solutions enhance productivity and empower their customer’s employees, Axis Automation has a strong history of innovation meeting productivity within their own workplace culture,” saidCarey. “Axis Automation is adding to a growing list of diverse manufacturing and service businesses that call our Northridge industrial park home. These new jobs and capital investment in our city provide the fuel that drives the thriving Walker economy.”

For information on careers with Axis Automation, visit the company’s website.