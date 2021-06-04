Autocam building new HQ in Kentwood, hiring 250 people

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Autocam Medical is spending $60 million over the next three years to build a new headquarters in Kentwood and expand production.

Autocam, which makes medical devices, says its expansion will create 250 jobs ranging from machinists to engineers. It has already started hiring.

“We decided to locate this new plant in West Michigan because even in a tight labor market, we have been able to find highly qualified team members. We believe the workforce here has allowed us to develop advanced technology that brings cost effective solutions to our customers, therefore enabling us to be among the best medical device contract manufacturers in the world,” Autocam President and CEO John Kennedy said in a Thursday statement.

The new 100,000-square-foot headquarters, which will include a manufacturing plant, will stand on Broadmoor Avenue at 36th Street in Kentwood. It should be ready for workers in January of next year.

A courtesy rendering showing the new Autocam Medical headquarters going up in Kentwood.

The new development is only a mile or so from the current Autocam facility off E. Paris Avenue near Broadmoor; it’s going to keep that facility running for Area Improvement Team programs.