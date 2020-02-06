Records: Murder charge filed in 2006 stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As Kent County authorities said they were preparing to release a “significant update” in the 2006 killing of Renee Pagel, state police records show her estranged husband faces a homicide charge.

An arrest warrant for Mike Pagel was requested Thursday by the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police records show.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young and Prosecutor Chris Becker will hold a press conference on the investigation at 2 p.m. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

“Pray for Renee Pagel’s children as they are faced with this truth about what happened to their mom,” Renee Pagel’s friend, Chris Crandle, told News 8 Thursday.

Renee Pagel, a 41-year-old mother of three, was stabbed to death in her Rockford home on Aug. 5, 2006. Search warrants that News 8 obtained in October 2006 said her nearly naked body was discovered by her father, who called 911. Responding officers found her covered in blood, defensive wounds on her body and spatter on the headboard, walls and window.

Suspicion has long rested on her estranged husband, but authorities previously said there was little evidence to actually tie him to the crime.

The pair had been married for nine years. Mike Pagel had filed for divorce in March 2005.

An undated image of Mike Pagel.

In April 2005, he allegedly vandalized a car belonging to Renee Pagel’s friend, saying he would “make all her friends pay.”

In April 2006, there was a break-in at Renee Pagel’s home. Pictures and divorce papers were stolen, though investigators classified it as “not a robbery.” Both Pagels were asked to take a polygraph test: Renee Pagel did and passed; her husband refused.

In a court hearing in July 2006, a judge ordered Mike Pagel to get a better job and pay $1,000 per month in child support. Detective notes say Mike Pagel was “irate” over the ruling.

The divorce was set to be finalized the month of Renee Pagel’s death. The 2006 warrants say that within 10 days of her death, Renee Pagel told friends that Mike Pagel was becoming more “mean and scary” and that he hated her.

“She told me every day of that last week of her life she thought he would kill her. She was afraid,” Crandle told News 8 last year.

Renee Pagel was a nursing and health instructor at the Kent Intermediate School District’s Kent Career Technical Center.

Crandle recalled her friend as extremely generous. Pagel donated a kidney to a student’s father only days before her murder.

“She gave and gave and gave,” Crandle said last year. “Her last act was giving an actual piece of herself — her kidney — to someone she never even knew. Who does that?”