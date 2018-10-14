Authorities seeking man considered to be armed and dangerous

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of Daniel Lee King.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Daniel Lee King, who has three felony warrants for his arrest. He is known to hang out between Kent County, Greenville and Ionia County.

Authorities say King is a prole absconder with warrants to fail to appear for a sentencing and a warrant for dangerous drugs. He is believed to be in possession of a stolen handgun and is a possible suspect in a Kent County home invasion.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kent County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Task Force Agent Ferden at 517.712.2567 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.