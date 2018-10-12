Authorities seeking Kent Co. bank robbery suspect

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Surveillance footage of the suspect in a bank robbery on Oct. 12, 2018 in Plainfield Township, Mich.

Surveillance footage of the suspect in a bank robbery on Oct. 12, 2018 in Plainfield Township, Mich.

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the suspect in a bank robbery in Kent County.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday at the Chase Bank located at 3539 Plainfield Ave.

Authorities said the suspect handed a teller a note and implied he had a gun, but a weapon wasn’t seen. He then fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white man in his late 20's to early 30's standing approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build, long brown hair, facial hair and glasses.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.