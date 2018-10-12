Kent County

Authorities seeking Kent Co. bank robbery suspect

By:

Posted: Oct 12, 2018 05:41 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 12, 2018 07:13 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the suspect in a bank robbery in Kent County.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday at the Chase Bank located at 3539 Plainfield Ave.

Authorities said the suspect handed a teller a note and implied he had a gun, but a weapon wasn’t seen. He then fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white man in his late 20's to early 30's standing approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build, long brown hair, facial hair and glasses.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Sands Park in Ferrysburg
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Sands Park in Ferrysburg

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Couture for a Cure
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Couture for a Cure

Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams into Gulf Coast
 Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams into Gulf Coast