Recent purse snatchings around metro GR believed to be linked

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Metro Grand Rapids authorities are warning women to watch out for purse snatchers after a series of robberies over about the last two weeks.

The Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Wyoming police departments and Kent County Sheriff’s Department have counted nine such incidents since June 13.

Investigators say the robbers look for women over the age of 50 who are alone in store parking lots and who have their purses in their carts. They grab the purses and then take off

In one case, authorities said, robbers stole a purse out of a woman’s hands. She tried to give chase but fell and hurt her hand.

Police agencies on Tuesday released two surveillance photos — one showing suspects and the other their vehicle, hoping that someone would recognize the thieves.

A surveillance photo shows two suspects in a string of recent purse snatchings in metro Grand Rapids.

A surveillance image of the vehicle involved in a recent string of purse snatchings in metro Grand Rapids.

If you know who they are or have any other information, you can contact: