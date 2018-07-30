Kent County

Authorities seek suspect in Check 'n Go armed robbery

Posted: Jul 30, 2018 01:28 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2018 06:53 PM EDT

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – Sheriff’s authorities are at the scene of an armed robbery at a loan agency in Kent County.

The robbery happened just after 1 p.m. at the Check 'n Go on Plainfield Avenue south of 5 Mile Road NE in Plainfield Township, northeast of Grand Rapids.

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the suspect. Neither a suspect description nor details on the robbery were immediately released.

