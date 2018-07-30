Authorities seek suspect in Check 'n Go armed robbery

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kent County deputies and firefighters respond to a robbery at the Check n' Go on Plainfield Avenue south of 5 Mile Road NE in Plainfield Township. (July 30, 2018)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – Sheriff’s authorities are at the scene of an armed robbery at a loan agency in Kent County.

The robbery happened just after 1 p.m. at the Check 'n Go on Plainfield Avenue south of 5 Mile Road NE in Plainfield Township, northeast of Grand Rapids.

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the suspect. Neither a suspect description nor details on the robbery were immediately released.