Authorities seek missing Kent County woman

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kent County are asking for help in finding a missing woman who may be in danger.

Heather Christine Dulaney, 39, was last seen Sunday near her home in Plainfield Township on 10 Mile Road NE.

Dulaney has mental health conditions and authorities said it is possible that she could cause danger to herself.

She’s described as standing 5-foot-7, weighing about 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dulaney was driving a white 2018 Toyota Camry with a Michigan license plate of DTY0610.

If you have information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

