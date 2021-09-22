Authorities seek metro GR man who may be danger to self

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a Gaines Township man who may be a danger to himself.

Christopher Hurless, 39, is described stands about 5-foot-10 and weighs about 160 pounds. He has short brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black T-shirt with white lettering on it.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says Hurless was last seen Sept. 12 at an adult foster care facility on 68th Street SE near Kalamazoo Avenue in Gaines Township, south of Grand Rapids.

While authorities say he doesn’t have any friends or family in the area, they say he does like to go to downtown Grand Rapids.

Authorities say Hurless struggles with his mental health and they are worried he may harm himself. He is not believed to be a danger to others.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call 911.