Authorities seek help finding missing Belding-area woman

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a northern Kent County woman with medical conditions who was reported missing Sunday.

Katherine Jones, 74, of Grattan Township, stands about 5-foot-7 and weighs around 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow button-down shirt, blue floral print plants and leopard print sandals. She is driving a silver 2012 Jeep Compass with Tennessee license plates 0H34M0.

That car was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Lessiter and Belding roads west of Belding, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department says.

Authorities are worried about Jones because she has medical conditions.

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6357.