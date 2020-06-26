Authorities seek Ada woman, 84, with dementia

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find an Ada Township woman who has dementia.

Authorities say Phyllis Wolbert, 84, is considered missing and endangered. In addition to dementia, she has diabetes and does not have her medications with her.

Wolbert is described as about 5-foot-3 and 98 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes and may be wearing a white shirt and blue pants. She is believed to be driving a light blue 2008 Honda CRV with Michigan license plate A13RC.

She was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday in Ada.

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.