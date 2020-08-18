Authorities search for missing Rockford girl

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

A photo of Maya Gabrielle Sippel.

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a missing Rockford girl.

Michigan State Police said 14-year-old Maya Gabrielle Sippel was last seen leaving her house near the intersection of E Division Street NE and S Main Street in Rockford and getting into a car with an unknown person.

She is described as being around 5-foot-1, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The car she was seen getting into is described as a small green vehicle with a loud exhaust.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Rockford Department of Public Safety at 616.866.9577.

