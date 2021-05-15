Authorities search for missing and endangered man in Byron Center

Anyone with information on Randal Veldheer’s whereabouts should call the Kent County Sheriff’s office. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s office)

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s office is looking for a missing and endangered 57-year-old man.

Randal Veldheer from Byron Center was last seen by family members around 3 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said in a Saturday release.

He is believed to be wearing a dark flannel jacket and dark pants, and is probably walking with a cane. A neighbor thinks he might have seen him around Clyde Park Avenue SW and 76th Street SW in Byron Center around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Veldheer is limited in his ability to take care of himself for long amounts of time, due to a serious heart condition and other medical issues, deputies say. He does not have a car or cell phone.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Kent County Sheriff’s office at 616.632.6100.