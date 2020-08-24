Authorities search for missing Ada woman

Kent County

by: WOODTV,com staff

Posted: / Updated:

A courtesy photo of Patricia Kain.

ADA, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a missing woman from Ada who could be in danger.

Kent County deputies say Patricia Kain was last seen leaving a relative’s home near Chesaning in Saginaw County on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. She was returning to her home in Ada but hasn’t arrived.

Family members say she has shown early symptoms of dementia and could be at risk. She does not have a phone with her.

Kain is driving a silver 2009 Ford Escape with a license plate of DFD2608. The Ford Escape is similar to the photo provided below, deputies say.

A courtesy photo of a Ford Escape, similar to the one Patricia Kain, a missing woman, is driving.

Investigators say Kain tried using her debit car in Howell Sunday night around 11 p.m. She also tried using the card near Lansing at a Sunoco gas station off I-69.

Anyone with information on Kain’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links