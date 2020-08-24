Authorities search for missing Ada woman

ADA, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a missing woman from Ada who could be in danger.
Kent County deputies say Patricia Kain was last seen leaving a relative’s home near Chesaning in Saginaw County on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. She was returning to her home in Ada but hasn’t arrived.
Family members say she has shown early symptoms of dementia and could be at risk. She does not have a phone with her.
Kain is driving a silver 2009 Ford Escape with a license plate of DFD2608. The Ford Escape is similar to the photo provided below, deputies say.
Investigators say Kain tried using her debit car in Howell Sunday night around 11 p.m. She also tried using the card near Lansing at a Sunoco gas station off I-69.
Anyone with information on Kain’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100.