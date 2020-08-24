Authorities search for missing Ada woman

ADA, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a missing woman from Ada who could be in danger.

Kent County deputies say Patricia Kain was last seen leaving a relative’s home near Chesaning in Saginaw County on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. She was returning to her home in Ada but hasn’t arrived.

Family members say she has shown early symptoms of dementia and could be at risk. She does not have a phone with her.

Kain is driving a silver 2009 Ford Escape with a license plate of DFD2608. The Ford Escape is similar to the photo provided below, deputies say.

A courtesy photo of a Ford Escape, similar to the one Patricia Kain, a missing woman, is driving.

Investigators say Kain tried using her debit car in Howell Sunday night around 11 p.m. She also tried using the card near Lansing at a Sunoco gas station off I-69.

Anyone with information on Kain’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100.