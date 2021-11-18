Authorities search for Byron Twp. bank robbery suspect

A photo of the suspect. (courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

BRYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in Byron Township Thursday.

It happened around 10:55 a.m. at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on 84th Street SW near Clyde Park Avenue SW.

A suspect presented a note, and then ran away with some money, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It is not yet known how much money the suspect took.

A Grand Rapids Police Department K-9 and sheriff’s deputies searched the area, but did not find the suspect, officials say.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 50s, standing at 5’10” with a thin build. The sheriff’s office says he has a large patch of light-pigmented skin on the left side of his neck that could be either a birth mark or a scar, and he was wearing a black jacket, pants, a black hat and a blue surgical mask.

The robbery remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery should call the sheriff’s office detective bureau at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

