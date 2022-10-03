PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a 13-year-old girl from the Grand Rapids area who is believed to have left home with a man from New York.

Ja’Da’ Whitehead of Plainfield Township was last seen Sunday. She is believed to be with 19-year-old Marquaress Josephs, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department said.

An undated courtesy image of Ja’Da’ Whitehead.

Investigators say Josephs came to Grand Rapids to meet with Ja’Da’ and that the two bought bus tickets to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Sunday. The sheriff’s department said it is working with police in Winston-Salem, which is north of Charlotte.

Surveillance images show 13-year-old Ja’Da’ Whitehead with Marquaress Josephs on Oct. 2, 2022.

Surveillance images show 13-year-old Ja’Da’ Whitehead with Marquaress Josephs on Oct. 2, 2022.

Surveillance images show 13-year-old Ja’Da’ Whitehead with Marquaress Josephs on Oct. 2, 2022.

Anyone with information about where Ja’Da’ may be or that may help with the investigation should call the sheriff’s department at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.