Authorities: Missing Kent Co. teen needs medication

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kent County are looking for a missing teenager who needs to take medication regularly.

Derek Roland Anderson, 19, is described as being around 6-foot, 145 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday at the Meijer on 10 Mile Road NE near US-131 in Rockford. He was wearing a two-tone blue and black hooded jacket with a “Mountain Warehouse” logo, dark gray Nike sweatpants and white Nike shoes with blue outlines. He may be wearing black gloves.

Anderson is hard of hearing and needs to take medication to treat a medical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call KCSO at 616.632.6357 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.