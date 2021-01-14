Authorities: Minor injuries after truck hits Kent Co. office plaza

Authorities investigate after a truck hit a building in Gaines Township (January 14, 2021)

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kent County are investigating after a truck crashed into a building late Wednesday.

It happened just before midnight Wednesday MKW Associates, Inc., located in the Creekside Office Plaza on Division Avenue, near Inca Drive.

**Above: Video from a security camera shows the moment a truck crashed into a Gaines Township office plaza (January 13, 2021/Courtesy: German Deras)

A News 8 crew on scene could see Dan’s Barber Shop was also damaged in the crash. The building suffered heavy damage.

Dispatchers tell News 8 the driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department and Gaines Township Fire Department are at the scene.

Authorities have not said what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew at the scene working to learn more information. Check back for updates, and watch News 8 Daybreak from 4:30-7 a.m. for the latest information.