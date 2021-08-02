Authorities: Man continued ice cream break-in spree on tether

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man broke into a series of ice cream shops, was arrested and then did it again even though he was wearing an electronic tether.

The break-ins happened between July 22 and July 30. In all, 11 ice cream shops in Grand Rapids, Grandville, Walker and Wyoming, as well as elsewhere in Kent County and in Allegan County were hit, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department says.

This still from surveillance video shows someone breaking into Dairy De-lite on West River Driver. (courtesy)

At the same time the Dairy De-lite on West River Drive in Comstock Park was ripped off overnight from July 23 to July 24, a sheriff’s deputy on patrol noticed a running but empty car in the area.

A few days later, on July 26, another deputy arrested the driver of that car, Cameron Harris, on outstanding warrants. Harris was released Thursday with an electronic tether.

After that, authorities say, three more ice cream hops were hit, all on Friday night: Dairy Ranch on 142nd Avenue in Dorr, Frosty Boy on Cascade Rose SE in Cascade Township and the Jamnbean Coffee next door.

A detective then checked Harris’ tether and found that it put him at the ice cream shops at the same time of the break-ins.

Harris was arrested again later July 30 at the Red Roof Inn in Cascade Township.

Harris, 25, of Grand Rapids, was arraigned Monday on three counts of breaking and entering with intent. His bond was set at $15,000.