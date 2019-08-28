Authorities: Man arrested in Wyoming tied to second crime

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County authorities believe a man arrested for allegedly trying to rob a Wyoming business pulled off a similar crime in Plainfield Township.

Spencer Scanlon, 39, of Plainfield Township is facing a charge of unarmed robbery.

Wyoming police took him into custody Saturday for an attempted robbery at a business in the 3500 block of Byron Center Avenue near 36th Street SW.

Investigators with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department say they suspect Scanlon also robbed the Speedway gas station on Plainfield Avenue at Jupiter Avenue NE based on how the crime was carried out.

The robbery happened shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday. The sheriff’s office says an armed man walked into the gas station and told the clerk he was robbing the store. He ran away with an unknown amount of cash.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says with the help of the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, deputies collected enough evidence to connect Scanlon to the Speedway robbery.