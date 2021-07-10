Authorities looking for missing Kent Co. teenage girl

A photo of 13-year-old Justine Meade. Anyone with information on where she is should call 911 immediately. (courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Justine Meade was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Clear Lake Drive and Division Avenue in Solon Township, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

She is described as a white, standing 5’4″ tall, a little under 100 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities say she was last seen in a red Kent City football T-shirt, black jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about where she is should call 911 immediately.

