Authorities looking for missing Kent Co. teenage girl

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Justine Meade was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Clear Lake Drive and Division Avenue in Solon Township, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
She is described as a white, standing 5’4″ tall, a little under 100 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Authorities say she was last seen in a red Kent City football T-shirt, black jeans and tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about where she is should call 911 immediately.