Authorities looking for man in the Grand River

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a man believed to have jumped into the Grand River north of Grand Rapids Friday.

Around 2:35 p.m., several witnesses saw a man jump off of Jupiter Bridge in Plainfield Township, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said. It said he has not been seen since.

Multiple agencies are looking for him. The sheriff’s office said witnesses described him as a black man wearing pink shorts and a pink shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Recent rains have made West Michigan rivers especially fast and dangerous.