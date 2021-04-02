Authorities look for missing Caledonia-area boy, 8

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing endangered child Ajang Aguer. (Courtesy Kent County Sheriff’s Department)

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing endangered child near Caledonia.

Ajang Aguer, 8, was last seen leaving a relative’s home at 7:15 p.m. Friday on Spyglass Drive SE, in the area of 68th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in Caledonia Township.

He has autism and is nonverbal, and has a silver razer-style push scooter with him.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department describes him as a Black male, standing 5 feet tall, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, gray pants and black socks with no shoes or jacket.

Anyone with information about his location should immediately call 911.