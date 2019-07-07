Authorities look for 18-year-old with autism

Kent County

Quenton Moomey

An undated courtesy photo of Quenton Moomey.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 18-year-old who has autism.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says Quenton Moomey ran away from his Byron Center home shortly after midnight Sunday.

He was last seen wearing a maroon T-shirt, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

The sheriff’s office said it has an active search underway.

Anyone who sees Moomey is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

