Authorities investigate suspicious death in Kent City

KENT CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are on the scene following what they’re calling a suspicious death in Kent County.

A stretch of Kent Street south of E. Muskegon Street has been blocked off while the Kent County Sheriff’s Department investigates.

Investigators have so far not provided any details bout the nature of the death, saying it’s still early in the investigation, but did say there is no threat to the public.

KCSD Mobile Command Van has arrived in Kent City, as suspicious death investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/wMN1LrE38g — joelafurgey (@joelafurgey) May 20, 2020

News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you more information.