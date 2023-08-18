Authorities are investigating a shooting on Kalamazoo Avenue SE in Kentwood on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Kentwood Friday morning.

Kent County dispatchers said authorities are investigating a shooting that happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue SE and 52nd Street SE.

Police have taped off the area around a house on Kalamazoo Avenue south of 52nd Street SE.

The southbound lanes of Kalamazoo Avenue are closed as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Authorities have not any additional information about the shooting, including injuries or if any arrests have been made.

