Authorities investigate shooting at Clarion Inn & Suites in Cascade Township on Jan. 6, 2021.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a hotel on 28th Street near I-96.

The scene is at the Clarion Inn & Suites in Cascade Township, east of the Kentwood city limit.

Authorities say at least one person was taken to the hospital for injuries. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

Active investigation at the 28th St. Clarion Inn. At least on person taken to the hospital for injuries. Working to learn more. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/MzO38ClcUX — Heather Walker (@_HeatherWalker) January 6, 2021

News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to bring you more information. This story will be updated once we learn more details about the shooting.