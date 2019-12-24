Authorities investigate crash near Sparta

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
Authorities on scene of a crash in Sparta Township Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.

Authorities on scene of a crash in Sparta Township Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a crash in northern Kent County Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Sparta Avenue and M-37 in Sparta Township.

A News 8 crew saw a car that flipped onto its roof and an ambulance leaving the scene of the crash.

Authorities did not release any addition information.

It’s unclear what led to the crash or the extent of injuries.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 