Authorities investigate crash near Sparta

Authorities on scene of a crash in Sparta Township Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a crash in northern Kent County Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Sparta Avenue and M-37 in Sparta Township.

A News 8 crew saw a car that flipped onto its roof and an ambulance leaving the scene of the crash.

Authorities did not release any addition information.

It’s unclear what led to the crash or the extent of injuries.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.