Authorities investigate barn fire in Algoma Township

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire crews are extinguishing a fire at a barn near Cedar Springs Sunday afternoon.
Fire crews say the fire happened around 3:45 p.m. on Algoma Avenue near Indian Lakes Road in Algoma Township.
The fire has been put out, but the structure is still smoking over an hour after the fire began. Crews on scene are working to douse hot spots and learn a cause to the fire.
So far, authorities say no injuries have been reported.
