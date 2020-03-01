Closings & Delays
Authorities investigate barn fire in Algoma Township

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire crews are extinguishing a fire at a barn near Cedar Springs Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews say the fire happened around 3:45 p.m. on Algoma Avenue near Indian Lakes Road in Algoma Township.

A fire in Algoma Township. (March 1, 2020 – Courtesy)

The fire has been put out, but the structure is still smoking over an hour after the fire began. Crews on scene are working to douse hot spots and learn a cause to the fire.

The scene of a fire in Algoma Township. (March 1, 2020)

So far, authorities say no injuries have been reported.

News 8 has a crew on scene and is working to learn more information.

