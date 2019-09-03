Authorities investigate another cellphone store break-in

Authorities are investigating a break-in at a T-Mobile store in Grandville Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating another break-in at a cellphone store in Kent County Tuesday.

The latest happened at the T-Mobile store located on 44th Street near Ivanrest Avenue SW in Grandville.

A News 8 crew on scene said the front door was smashed in.

It’s unknown if anything was taken from the store. No suspect details were released.

Tuesday’s incident comes as West Michigan is seeing a spike in cellphone thefts. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says most of the incidents are connected. Investigators believe multiple groups of teenagers are working together to commit these crimes.