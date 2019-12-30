Authorities investigate 2 crashes in Byron Twp.

A garage is damaged after crash in Byron Township Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating two separate crashes within a few blocks in Kent County Monday morning.

The first crash happened around 6:20 a.m. on Division Avenue near 77th Street in Byron Township.

Police told News 8 that two cars crashed, sending one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second crash happened about 10 minutes later around 6:30 a.m. at the corner of Division and 76th Street.

Police said a car crashed into a garage then drove away. The suspect vehicle was last seen on 60th Street without its bumper.

Authorities told News 8 that the two scenes are not related.

