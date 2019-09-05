Authorities ID victim in deadly Wyoming stabbing

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the man who was stabbed to death in Wyoming Tuesday night.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety identified the victim as 37-year-old David Lee Baker of Grand Rapids.

The deadly stabbing happened around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday on Porter Street SW near Berwyn Avenue, which is between Byron Center and Burlingame avenues.

Officers were initially called to the scene on a report of an argument outside. When they arrived, they found two men had been stabbed.

Baker died at the scene. The other man, who police said tried to intervene, was rushed to the hospital via ambulance with serious injuries.

Police have not released a name or description of a suspect.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.