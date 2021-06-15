Authorities: Good Samaritans lift car off bicyclist

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Passersby managed to lift a car to free a pinned bicyclist following a crash south of Cedar Springs Tuesday morning, authorities say.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. on Indian Lakes Road at the Fred Meijer White Pine Trail, between White Creek Avenue and Northland Drive in Algoma Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said the bicyclist, a 30-year-old woman, left the trail and moved on to the road, pulling into the path of an eastbound car that had the right of way. The driver tried to avoid hitting the cyclist, authorities say, but couldn’t. The vehicle ended up in the ditch with the cyclist underneath.

Good Samaritans managed to lift the car — a four-door compact — off the bicyclist.

She was taken to the hospital. The severity of her injuries was not immediately available, but authorities said they included lacerations.