Authorities: Driver leads deputies on chase, hits cruiser

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County sheriff’s deputy’s cruiser was rammed Monday evening by a driver who took off from a traffic stop, authorities say.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said it sent deputies to Cherry Valley Avenue north of 100th Street in Caledonia Township around 7:45 p.m. after Ottawa County authorities said to look for a potentially armed person in a car.

Deputies spotted the vehicle and tried to get it to stop, but the driver took off, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities followed, saying the driver went slowly, stopped and then kept going multiple times. Crews put down spike strips to try to stop the car, but the driver kept going.

The chase crossed into Ionia County and then back into Kent County, where the suspect driver eventually hit the deputy’s cruiser.

Finally, the suspect’s car was disabled and stopped in the area of Broadmoor Avenue SE and 44th Street in Kentwood.

The driver was treated for minor injuries and jailed. The driver’s name wasn’t released and it’s not yet clear exactly what charges will be filed.

The deputy whose cruiser was hit also sustained minor injuries and was treated.