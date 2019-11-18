Authorities: Pedestrian hit, has serious injuries

The scene where a pedestrian was hit in Caledonia. (Nov. 17, 2019)

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a pedestrian was hit by a car Sunday evening.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department say a man was hit near 68th Street and East Mill Run, which is close to East Paris Avenue.

Authorities on the scene told News 8 that people were pushing a car that ran out of gas when another car coming from behind hit the pedestrian.

Witnesses on the scene say the provided aid to the victim until authorities arrived.

The victim’s injuries have been described as serious.

The Dutton Fire Department made a Facebook post advising people to find an alternate route until further notice.