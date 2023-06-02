WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The family of 22-year-old Leah Gomez, the woman who was shot and killed in broad daylight in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday, spoke to News 8 about Gomez and described the shooting as “shocking.”

Gomez’s aunt, Ashley Reil, said Gomez was an amazing mother to her disabled daughter, Rosie, who needs 24/7 care.

She described Gomez as “a lovely person who wears her heart on her sleeve.”

“(Gomez was) super talkative and energetic, always made everybody laugh,” Reil told News 8.

Police said Rosie was in the car when her mother was shot Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of Loose Leaf Lofts on Commerce Avenue between Goodrich Street and Wealthy Street.

Two days later, a 1-year-old was left without a mother, and a family was mourning.

“We’re just trying to take it day by day, obviously,” Reil said. “Our main concern is just making sure that he is off the streets, you know. Before we can really feel a little bit of closure, even safety, you know.”

As of Friday night, police were still searching for the person of interest in Gomez’s killing: Luis Fabian Bernal-Sosa, the father of Gomez’s child.

Gomez’s aunt told News 8 the family is shocked this happened.

“There were some domestic violence issues, but he was never … this is the type of stuff you see on TV,” she said. “It doesn’t happen to you or your life, you know what I mean? So, it’s absolutely shocking.”

Earlier Friday, police executed a search warrant on the corner of Burton Street and Johanna Avenue in Wyoming.

During the search, Grand Rapids Police confirmed they found the truck that they believe Bernal-Sosa was driving when Gomez was killed.

According to Reil, the truck was found just three minutes from Gomez’s family’s house.

Police said Bernal-Sosa had a warrant out for his arrest in connection with a case in which he was accused of strangling Gomez last year in Wyoming.

GRPD also said they found two people who they believe were witnesses to Gomez’s murder.

Anyone with information about Bernal-Sosa’s location should call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Reil has launched a GoFundMe campaign for the family.