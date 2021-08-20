Attention, shoppers: W. MI’s 1st Sephora at Kohl’s opens Friday

A sign at the Kohl’s off Alpine Avenue in Walker announces an in-store Sephora is being built. (July 16, 2021)

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Sephora fans, the wait is over: the newest store opens in Walker Friday.

The company says more than 70 Sephora at Kohl’s locations will open this month. The lone West Michigan store opening in August is the Sephora inside the Kohl’s off Alpine Avenue, just north of I-96 in Walker.

(An undated photo provided by Kohl’s shows a Sephora at Kohl’s location.)

Later this fall, another 130 Sephora at Kohl’s will open, including locations in Portage, Battle Creek and Muskegon. The beauty product supplier says it’ll set up shop inside at least 850 Kohl’s stores by 2023.

Each 2,500-square-foot Sephora will carry about 125 beauty brands and offer in-store pickup and free drive-up ordering. For those who don’t want to drive, Sephora now also sells its products on Kohls.com.

(In this undated photo provided by Kohl’s beauty products line the shelves of a new Sephora at Kohl’s.)

The company is hiring more than 500 employees as part of its expansion. Those interested in applying can find a list of job openings at careers.kohls.com/sephora.